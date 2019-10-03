Comedy at Blackpool Grand

Star of Mock the Week and Live at the Apollo, Stewart Francis embarks on a new show in his last tour ever.

Winner of Dave’s Funniest Joke Of The Fringe, this hugely successful one liner wizard has become a household name in the UK and Ireland over the past decade, thanks to his ‘perfectly crafted gags’ and expert timing, which he has brought to sell-out audiences across the world. Among other shows the Canadian comic has appeared on are Celebrity Mastermind and Not Going Out, Dave’s One Night Stand, and Channel Four’s 8 Out Of Ten Cats. This is the last leg of his farewell tour. Stewart Francis will be bringing his Into The Punset tour to Blackpool Grand theatre on Saturday (October 5). Tickets £25 are available from the box office tel: 01253 290190.