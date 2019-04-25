Comedy at Preston Guild Hall

He is the television panel show favourite who proves Germans do have a sense of humour after all.

The self-styled German Comedy Ambassador Henning Wehn is heading back out on the road with his unique brand of Teutonic merry making. His latest show is described as a much needed call to arms with the rallying cry, “Listen, everyone: stop pondering and hand-wringing. Instead get on your bike and put your face to the grindstone!”

Henning Wehn: Get On With It heads to Preston Guild Hall on Saturday, February 29, 2020.

Tickets priced from £23 are available from Preston Guild Hall box office on 01772 804444 or visit https://prestonguildhall.co.uk/shows/henning-wehn-get-on-with-it/ .