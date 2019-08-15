Country Music Festival in Blackpool

The British Country Music Festival will be held at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens from September 13-15.

With more than 100 performers, (almost all British) and five stages, the festival is headlined by chart toppers Ward Thomas and Catherine McGrath and adopted Brit Sarah Darling.

As well as support artists including Twinnie, Laura Oakes, The Adelaides, Blair Dunlop, Remember Monday (as seen on The Voice) and Beth Rowley, there are several local artists included in the line-up.

Emma Moore’s album will be debuted at the festival as she returns to the Winter Gardens.

Simon James has just launched a new album ‘Happy Ever After’ and he will be performing at the festival.

Visit britishcountrymusicfestival.com for more information or tickets.