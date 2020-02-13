Cruising Through Menopause arrives at Blackpool Grand

Following multiple sell out tours with the original ‘ultimate girls’ night out’, Menopause The Musical now embarks on a tour with the all new Cruising Through Menopause.

This sequel to the original show fast forwards five years to catch up with the same four characters for tales of their lives, loves and losses.

Returning cast are audience favourites Cheryl Fergison (EastEnders favourite Heather Trott), and Rebecca Wheatley (Casualty).

They are joined by new girls Nicole Barber-Lane (Myra McQueen in Hollyoaks), and Nicki French (Eurovision Song Contest).

This new comedy is filled with parody songs about hot flushes, memory loss and ageing gracefully (or not)!

The show will be at Blackpool Grand on Sunday, April 5. Call 01253 290190 for details.