Darts competition at Preston Guild Hall

The North West’s biggest darts legends night returns to Preston Guild Hall for a third year with eight of the best known names to hit the oche, battling it out for the Eric Bristow Memorial Cup.

With a chance to play with legend Bobby George, exclusive access into the players practice area, and the MC talents of Paul Booth, this is a darts event not to be missed.

Darts players including John Lowe, 3 times world darts champion, Dennis Priestley, former world darts champion, Bobby George, world darts finalist and Tony O’Shea will be appearing subject to player availability.

Tickets for The Grand Masters of Darts 2019 are from £17 for a standard to £52 for a VIP meet and greet.

Call the box office on 01772 804444 for tickets and information.