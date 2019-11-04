Declan Welsh and the Decadent West heads to Blackpool on UK with release of debut album ‘Cheaply Bought, Expensively Sold’

Indie rockers Declan Welsh & The Decadent West are set to play Blackpool Bootleg Social this Friday November 8 as part of their debut album tour.

The Glaswegian indie punks released ‘Cheaply Bought, Expensively Sold’ last month and the record has received strong support from the team at the Topping Street music venue, who have hailed it a 'Bootleg album of the year contender.'

The latest single from the quartet Declan Welsh, Duncan McBride, Ben Corlett and Murray Noble,'How Does Your Love' is accompanied by a new video, plus an extended 17-minute mock-umentary guest starring ‘Limmy’s Show’ comedy legend Paul McCole.



With a strong live sets and billed as one of Scotland’s most promising emerging talents, 2019 has been a defining year for the band.

Following the recording of the album they played sets at Glastonbury Festival as well as a UK tour and recently a BBC Radio 1 Maida Vale set.

Poet and songwriter Walsh grew up in suburban East Kilbride and has carved an album which he says he hopes will be a catalyst for hope and for change.

He says: "I want people to connect with it and with us. Music should make you feel better.

“I think having a message about kindness, compassion and hope that some of the songs have and caring about other people in society is important altogether."

Joined by Duncan McBride (Guitar), Ben Corlett (Bass) and Murray Noble (Drums), the band are known for their strong socialist views and performed in Palestine in 2016 as well as Billy Bragg’s curated Leftfield Stage at Glastonbury.

Releasing the All My Dreams Are Dull EP back in 2018, they built a strong following in the Scottish indie scene thanks to their anthems about toxic masculinity, rent increases, the rise of right-wing fascists and battling intolerance.

They will be supported at Bootleg this Friday by another Glasgow band Shredd and The Drop Out Wives.