ELO Again are back with their ‘Return To The Blue’ tour, celebrating the music of Jeff Lynne and the Electric Light Orchestra.

Relive the age of Glam Rock in the 21st century as ELO Again pay tribute to the songs of Jeff Lynne.

All the big hits are performed – Mr Blue Sky, Livin’ Thing, Sweet Talking Woman, Roll Over Beethoven, Wild West Hero, Don’t Bring Me Down, The Diary of Horace Wimp, Telephone Line and many more.

ELO’s unique symphonic rock style produced some of the most unforgettable classic rock and pop songs of the last century.

ELO Again head to Preston Guild Hall on Saturday, May 18.

Tickets from £25.50 are available from the box office tel: 01772 804444 or by visiting https://prestonguildhall.co.uk/shows/elo-again/.