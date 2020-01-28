Alan Carr announces 2020 tour which is coming to Blackpool Grand Theatre

Chatty man Alan Carr is returning to Blackpool on his new comedy tour, his first in four years.

The comedian, actor and TV personality, who grew up in Northampton, started out his career on the Manchester comedy circuit before making his name on The Friday Night Project with Justin Lee Collins.

The one-man-show 'Not Again Alan' will be his fourth solo UK tour, following the Tooth Fairy, Yap Yap Yap, and Spexy Beast and arrives at the resort's Grand Theatre for two nights on November 20 and 21.

He will also return to familiar turf in Manchester with two dates at the Opera House in October.

A spokesperson for the show said: "It's been four years since Alan last went on tour, in that time he's managed to find himself in all sorts of dramas.

"Between his star-studded wedding day and becoming an accidental anarchist, from fearing for his life at border control to becoming a reluctant farmer, three words spring to mind…Not again, Alan!

"Join Alan on tour as he muses upon the things that make his life weird and wonderful."

So far Carr has announced 57 dates for 2020 setting out in September - the comedian has already confirmed there will be more dates likely to be released in 2021.

Tickets will sell out fast so don't miss the chance to get up close and personal with one of the country's most funniest, cherished and unique comedians at the very top of his game.

Tickets for Not Again, Alan! go on general sale from 10am on Wednesday January 29 and are available from www.alancarr.net.

Previous sold-out tours include Tooth Fairy (2007), Spexy Beast (2011) and Yap, Yap, Yap! in 2015 – all of which went on to become top selling DVD releases.

It’s been a busy few years for Alan since he finished hosting 16 series of his BAFTA award-winning Channel 4 chat-show Alan Carr Chatty Man.

His recent TV shows include; host of two series of There’s Something About Movie’s (Sky One), host of Kylie’s Secret Night (Channel 4), Alan Carr’s Celebrity Replay (ITV), host of I Don’t Like Mondays (Channel 4), The Price Is Right (Channel 4) and Alan Carr’s Happy Hour (Channel 4).

Alan has also co-hosted four Stand Up To Cancer live fundraising events for Channel 4.

As well as a star of stage and screen, Alan has also written two highly commended autobiographies – Look Who It Is! and Alanatomy

