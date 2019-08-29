Children’s show live at Blackpool Grand

This year, the smash-hit In the Night Garden Live began a first ever tour of UK theatres with a brand-new show and will play at the Blackpool Grand Theatre on Saturday, September 7 and Sunday, September 8.

Take a journey into the magical world of In the Night Garden and experience the UK’s favourite children’s show with all the enchanting characters brought to life on stage.

Children’s favourite CBeebies stars - Igglepiggle, Upsy Daisy, Makka Pakka and friends - are all present in a specially-written new story using full-size costumes and magical puppets with enchanting music and dancing.

For tickets and more details telephone the box office tel: 01253 290190 or visit www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk.