Comedy at The Dukes in Lancaster

Comedy Gym & Tonic visits The Dukes in Lancaster as part of its UK tour this October.

Exploring the challenge of trying to find a moment of calm in difficult times, you can see Gym & Tonic at the Lancaster theatre from Wednesday, October 9 to Saturday, October 12.

The play is set in the sanctuary Scardale Hall Health Farm, run by the best staff in Europe who are happy to pamper, massage and put guests through their paces.

But when characters Don and Shirley arrive to fix their failing marriage, even the coolest therapists start to lose their karma.

Gym & Tonic is written and directed by acclaimed playwright John Godber.

Tickets from the box office on 01524 598500.