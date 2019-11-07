Comedy season at Blackpool Grand

Blackpool Grand Theatre’s new season was announced this October and one of the great highlights was the selection of ‘laugh-out-loud’ productions.

rom February to June 2020 there’s a line up of top comedians and comedy plays packed with famous faces.

Next year at The Grand will see Josh Widdicombe (Saturday, February 15), Count Arthur Strong (Saturday, March 7), Jack Dee (Saturday, March 14), Educating Rita comedy starring Steven Tomkinson (March 16-21), Some Mothers do ‘Ave ‘Em starring Joe Pasquale (April 21-25), Julian Clary (Sunday, May 10), Ed Byrne (Sunday, May 17), and Rob Beckett (Thursday, June 11).

To book tickets call the Box Office on 01253 290 190 or visit blackpoolgrand.co.uk and book tickets online.