Concert on film at Blackpool Odeon

André Rieu’s 2019 Maastricht concert will be broadcast live at cinemas across the country including Blackpool, on July 27 and 28.

Performing live from the medieval town square, André is accompanied by his 60-piece Johann Strauss Orchestra, who he has travelled the world with for more than 30 years, as well as a cast of more than 100 dancers.

With special guests, surprises, as well as some renowned sopranos and tenors, André will this year celebrate the true music of the waltz.

Hosted by Good Morning Britain’s Charlotte Hawkins, the concert will also take audiences behind the scenes, as well as an exclusive stage-side interview with André.

The screening takes place at Blackpool Odeon for tickets visit: www.andreincinemas.com.