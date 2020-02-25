Darren Day will join cast of Footloose the Musical for new UK tour. Here's how to get tickets for the Opera House performances in July.

Musical theatre star Darren Day will join the cast of Sellador Production's Footloose when it sets out on a new UK tour and appears at Blackpool Winter Gardens Opera House in July.

Day will play Reverend Moore in the show which will be peformed across five nights in the resort from July 20 to July 25. He will star alongside Gareth Gates, Geri Allen, Holly Ashton, Jess Barker, Ben Barrow, Alex Fobbester, Josh Hawkins and Lucy Ireland.

Evie Rose Lane, Ben Mabberley, Daniel Miles, Tom Mussell, Samantha Richards, Dionne Ward Anderson and Anna West Lake make up the ensemble.

Darren Day, who first starring theatre role was in Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, said: "I’m truly happy and excited to be a part of this brilliant production.

"I was a teenager in the 80s, which is such an impressionable age for movies and music.

This is one of the most iconic films and soundtracks from my teenage years. I can remember hearing Footloose on the radio for the first time and thinking… what a tune

It’s been a while since I went out on tour with a musical and am very much looking forward to going back to my musical theatre roots."

With an extensive career in the West End including Summer Holiday, Copacabana and Grease, Day has also enjoyed tours with Alfie, Carousel, Great Expectations, Godspell, The Rocky Horror Show, We Will Rock You and many more – most recently Mame, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.

He is also an established recording artist and has made guest appearances as a singer on a wide range of television shows.

Based on the 1980s screen sensation which took the world by storm, Footloose The Musical sizzles with spirit, fun and the best in UK musical talent.

With cutting edge modern choreography,audiences will enjoy classic 80s hits including Holding Out for a Hero, Almost Paradise, Let's Hear It For The Boy and of course the unforgettable title track Footloose.

Footloose The Musical will be directed by Racky Plews, with choreography from Matt Cole, musical supervision by Mark Crossland and design by Sara Perks with lighting design from Chris Davey and sound design from Chris Whybrow.

Tickets are on sale now – for full listings visit www.footloose-musical.co.uk follow on social media @FootlooseTour

To book tickets visit www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk