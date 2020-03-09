Disney on Ice skater Shanda Dewitt on playing Frozen's Elsa and performing her first UK tour

Disney's Magical Ice Festival arrives in the north west this month and producer of the Disney on Ice spectacle says audiences can expect another exhilarating spectacle from their best loved stories.

Not to mention some of the finest international skating talent with a huge cast bringing the very best in live entertainment to the ice as some of Disney's favourite characters.

American skater Shanda Dewitt has been playing Frozen's Queen Elsa on the ice for the last four years and says the live family entertainment experience is still as exciting as ever.

She arrives in Liverpool with the rest of the cast later this month for shows at M&S Bank Arena from Thursday March 26 to Sunday 29 2020.

Shanda, who graduated from Grand Valley University in 2010 with a bachelor's degree in broadcasting, says: "This is my first ever tour of the UK - I've travelled to Britain before but not fully explored and that's the most wonderful thing about doing this show- getting to travel the world and meet with so many people.

"Disney has that magical way of bringing people from all over the world together. It's very special."

Grant Marron as Prince Eric and Kristine Gardner as Ariel

The intense tour sees the cast of 40 plus take in six UK cities in six weeks for the Ice Festival tour and families will enjoy adventures with Moana, Ariel of the Little Mermaid, Belle and the Beast, Rapunzel and of course Frozen.

The show is packed with dazzling routines,choreography and stunning costumes. Shanda says the energetic show never fails to get audiences singing, dancing and cheering for their favourite Disney characters.

She adds: "It is a truly wonderful moment every time Elsa comes out on to the ice for the first time - without fail the whole audience will sing 'Let it Go'. Disney is universal and it's for everyone, whatever your age.

" Each performance is exciting. It's very intense and the touring is hard, but we're athletes. We train hard, we look after ourselves so we can put on the very best show - it's a dream.

Moana joins the story of Magical Ice Festival

"I get to live my passion as a job, I love creating, love performing and I get to see the world too."

Shanda says the cast of Disney on Ice have forged very close bond from their life on the road and she has been inspired by the talent she has met along the way.

"We're an international cast and it's full of talent - there's 45 of us and then the crew - it's a really big group.

"But's it's really nice we're so close, we warm up, train together, perform.

"We really come together as a team and then in our downtime we love to go out and explore and that's the best thing about touring. I've got friends for life, of different talents, different backgrounds and they come from all over the world."

With its extreme talent and enchanting storytelling jam-packed into one show, Disney On Ice is sure to inspire audiences to Magical Ice Festival.

Shanda adds: "It's definitely one for the families. There are so many great moments - everyone will enjoy it."

"Hopefully I'm making memories for kids and families, and they will look back on their experience attending Disney on Ice with happiness.

The world is so full of negativity these days, but I can help be a part of making that all go away for two hours by bringing out the magic of a Disney story."

For more on the show and tickets visit https://www.disneyonice.com/intl/gb/en-gb/magical-ice-festival