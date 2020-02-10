February half term holiday fun at Blackpool Tower with award-winning illusionist and magician Michael Jordan

World-class contemporary variety show High Jinx is set to arrive at The Blackpool Tower Circus this February half term.

Award-winning illusionist and magician Michael Jordan, High Jinx brings 90 minutes of sensational tricks, illusions, juggling, escapology and much more to The Blackpool Tower Circus.

The show, which started as a collaboration between Michael and his sister more than 10 years ago, draws inspiration from magical greats such as Paul Daniels and David Copperfield,

Michael said: “The magicians I grew up watching, alongside my own love of magic, really sparked the beginning of what High Jinx is today.

“We are used to touring the show in large theatres, galas and festivals, but when I saw the space at The Blackpool Tower Circus I knew it was an opportunity for a real 360-degree magic show like no other.”

The first show kicks off on February 15, with three further shows on the 16, 19 and 22.

Kenny Mew, general manager at The Blackpool Tower Circus, said: “We are delighted to welcome High Jinx to the Circus this half term.

“The show has proven immensely popular with audiences across the globe, and to see it adapted to suit the impressive setting of The Blackpool Tower Circus will be something for audiences not to miss.”

All shows begin at 2:30pm, and prices are £7 per child; £10 per adult; £30 for a group.