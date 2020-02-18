Frank Skinner announces Blackpool date at Grand Theatre for ‘Showbiz’ show tour

Following a completely sold out five-week run at the West End’s Garrick Theatre to start 2020, Frank Skinner is taking his critically acclaimed show, Showbiz, back on the road arriving in Blackpool on April 19 at the Grand Theatre.

In 2019, Frank sold out a 45-date national tour with Showbiz, as well as sold-out runs at London’s Leicester Square Theatre and the Edinburgh Fringe.

Tickets for the latest run of shows are on sale now.

Frank said: “The more people like this show the more I want to do it. There were some places I didn’t do on tour and some I did do that sold out extremely quickly.

“So now I’m refreshed, refuelled, and raring to get back out there.”

Frank Skinner’s live career began in 1987 when he spent £400 of his last £435 booking a room at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Four years later in 1991 he returned to the city and beat fellow nominees Jack Dee and Eddie Izzard to take home comedy’s most prestigious prize, The Perrier Award.

Frank’s last live stand-up show, Man In a Suit, sold out its debut run at London’s Soho Theatre and a subsequent five week residency at the Leicester Square Theatre.

Frank created The Frank Skinner Show (ITV), which is widely credited as setting the tone for the modern comedic chat show and ran for nine years, attracting 11 million viewers at its peak.

Frank announced the Showbiz tour during a non-stop 10-hour radio show, which marked the 10-year anniversary of his hugely successful career at Absolute Radio. Frank’s award-winning show, The Frank Skinner Show, which attracts over one million listeners per week and has achieved 10 million podcast downloads and saw him inducted into the Radio Academy’s Hall of Fame in 2016.

For ticket information visit www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk.