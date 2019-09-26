Friendsical heads to Blackpool Grand theatre

A new parody musical inspired by the iconic TV show Friends will be heading to Blackpool Grand theatre this week.

Playing everyone’s favourite friends are Jordan Fox (Joey), Sarah Goggin (Monica), Jamie Lee-Morgan (Ross), Thomas Mitchells (Chandler), Ally Retberg (Phoebe) and Charlotte Elisabeth York (Rachel).

They will be joined by Duncan Burt (Ensemble) and Rebecca Withers (Ensemble).

Featuring original songs such as ‘(He’s her) Lobster!’, ‘Richard’s Moustache’ and ‘You’re Over Me? When Were You Under Me?’, the gang take on naked Thursdays, a power cut, and a dinosaur convention.

Friendsical is on at Blackpool Grand until September 28.

Tickets from the box office on 01253 290190.