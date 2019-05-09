Friendsical the musical heads to Blackpool Grand

Friendsical is an original and unique new parody musical inspired by the gang in Friends, the iconic TV show.

When Ross’s wife leaves him for another woman, he fears he will never find love again.

But then Rachel runs back into his life… will he end up with his one true love?

With original new songs such as ‘(He’s her) Lobster!’, ‘Richard’s Moustache’ and ‘You’re Over Me, When Were You Under Me?’, the gang take on naked Thursdays, a power cut, and a dinosaur convention!

What could possibly go wrong? Friendsical the musical, written by Miranda Larson, tours nationally from July 15 and comes to Blackpool Grand from Monday, September 23 to Saturday, September 28.

To book visit www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk or call 01253 290190.