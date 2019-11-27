Houghton Weavers 'keep folk smiling' with Christmas tour dates

The region’s favourite folk group the Houghton Weavers make good on their promise to ‘keep folk smiling’ as they make a welcome return to the Fylde coast as part of their Christmas tour.

The Weavers are back on the road with a fun-packed festive family programme and will be performing at Lowther Pavilion on Wednesday December 11.

Members Steve Millington and David Littler will be joined on the tour by Jim Berry, the brother of the late Tony Berry.

Lead singer of the much loved north west band died in June, following his battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 69.

Part of the group since it was first formed in 1975, musical director Steve Millington said it had been a very sad and difficult year for the lads.

He said: “The passing of our dear Tony has been a great loss to the band.

“He was our musical brother for many years and we miss him very much”

He added: “We’re honoured to have Jim on board - He brings a new dimension of wit and musicality to the show whilst keeping up the Weavers’ long tradition of fun and music – hence our slogan ‘Keep Folk Smiling’.”

The Christmas tour, which goes to 14 different north-west venues, promises the Weavers’ reliable fun-packed, sing-a-long festive family show.

There will be plenty of laughter and old familiar songs like the Blackpool Belle, Matchstalk Men and Wild Rover together with new songs, and festive perennial favourites like Let It Snow.

Since they first emerged on the folk club scene, the Houghton Weavers have won fans across the UK and around the world.

Steve: “We’re really looking forward to entertaining our lovely local audiences and to saying hello again to so many of our fans who have become friends.”

For tickets, call the Lowther Pavilion box office on 01253 794221.

For more information on the Houghton Weavers call 07808271671.