Iconic British landmark, The Blackpool Tower, opens its doors for it's 125th birthday tomorrow, here's a look at what's planned for the special event Blackpool Tower is 125 years old Share this article Since 1894, The Blackpool Tower has stood tall over the Fylde Coast, helping to bring in tourists from far and wide to visit the coastal town and boost the local economy. To mark this significant date, there will be special events taking place across the day. Here is the line up for tonight's opening of the Blackpool Comedy Festival hosted by Jason Manford at the Winter Gardens