It's a kind of magic at Winter Gardens for annual Blackpool Magic Convention

Some of the biggest names in the magic world will descend on the resort for the world renowned annual Blackpool Magic Convention at the historic Winter Gardens this weekend.

Thousands of visitors are expected to attend the three-day extravaganza, which will welcome headline acts from Las Vegas including American stage magician Lance Burton and Italian quick-change artist Arturo Brachetti and comedy magician Mac King.

Blackpool Magic Convention 2020 at Winter Gardens

There are numerous shows throughout the weekend with additional retailers and auctions with the public welcome to attend shows.

Lance Burton is an American stage magician. He performed more than 15,000 shows in Las Vegas for over 5,000,000 people. In 2010 he ended his 31-year Vegas show.

The action-packed globally renowned festival is now in its 68th year and Alan Horne, spokesman for the organisers, said the event – recognised as the biggest in the world – was truly international.

He said: “Each year it gets bigger and bigger, we are recognised as the world’s leading convention and are in the Guiness Book of World Record for the highest membership.

“We take bookings for the show two years in advance such is the demand for some of the artists and illusionists but they all love to come here and perform in Blackpool.

"This year we have Lance Burton who has performed to more than five million people in his shows in Las Vegas. Having retired he no longer does his shows but he jumped at the chance to come to the convention and that shows just how renowned it is. It is on the 'bucket list' for many acts.

"As well as international acts we have visitors from all over the globe coming to the resort to see these amazing acts both new and old - it is such a amazing thing for the Blackpool Magician's Club.

“It is such a wonderful occasion but importantly for us a real family friendly occasion with something for everyone, even those who perhaps aren’t into magic.”

The event kicks off tomorrow Friday February 14 with shows until Sunday night.

For full details and schedule visit https://blackpoolmagicconvention.com/