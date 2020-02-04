Jason Manford, Joel Dommett and Russell Kane to host Blackpool's second Comedy Festival at Winter Gardens

Jason Manford's Comedy Festival returns to Blackpool for its second outing this May with Joel Dommett and Russell Kane to host 2020's proceedings.

The comedian today revealed Dommett, currently hosting the Saturday entertainments programme the Masked Singer will entertain audiences for the Sunday night of the highly anticipated event and will be joined by comedians Bill Bailey, Suzi Ruffell, Reginald D. Hunter and Dan Nightingale.

The festival takes place at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens between from Friday May 1 to 3.

Award wining comedian and founder of the festival Jason Manford will kick off proceedings on the Friday with sets from Jasper Carrott, Angelos Epithemiou, Tez Ilyas and Rich Hall.

Then on Saturday 2 May there will be a fun afternoon comedy show suitable for all the family, featuring juggler, unicyclist, magician and comedian Martin Mor, comedian and musician Duncan Oakley and one-man variety show Jack Gleadow.

Russell Kane hosts Saturday night, joined by Dara O’Briain, Sara Pascoe, Zoe Lyons and Marlon Davis.

Comedian Jason Manford founder of the Comedy Festival in Blackpool

After the great success of the first ever New Act of the Year Competition in 2019, Manford’s Comedy Club will once again be searching the country for the next big star and hosting the 2020 semi-final at the festival.

For tickets: www.manfordscomedyclub.com / www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk