Jason Manford stars in musical at Blackpool's Winter Gardens

It’s murder putting on a new musical – literally!

Jessica Cranshaw, star of the new Broadway-bound musical Robbin Hood, has been murdered on stage on the opening night.

The entire cast and crew are suspects. Time to call in the local detective, Frank Cioffi, who just happens to be a huge musical theatre fan.

With a nose for crime and an ear for music, Frank has his work cut out trying to find the killer while giving the show a lifeline.

Starring Jason Manford (The Producers, Guys and Dolls), Strictly Come Dancing winner Ore Aduba and Carly Stenson (Les Miserables and Hollyoaks), this whodunnit is packed full of catchy songs and plot twists galore.

The musical is on at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens from March 3-7. Tel: 0844 856 1111.