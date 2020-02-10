Judy Garland's legacy remembered by big fan and Blackpool singer Denise Nolan who presents The Music of Judy Garland at Lowther Pavilion

Hollywood movie actress Renee Zellweger continued her award-season winning streak at Sunday’s Academy Awards for her role in biopic Judy.

But closer to home one of Lancashire’s showbiz stars Denise Nolan will be stepping into the icon’s songbook on her tour of ‘The Music of Judy Garland,’ a role she is relishing in semi-retirement.

And even more so this week as she takes to the stage on home soil with the show arriving at the Lowther Pavilion next Wednesday February 15.

Speaking from her home in Blackpool, Denise said: “It’s going to be a special show, a good house of people with lots of family and friends.

“I’ve been singing these songs a very long time now and I just love it - I wasn’t sure about touring again but I did a one-off show in London and was asked if I’d consider doing another series of shows.

“I’ve always made great point in saying this isn’t a Judy Garland impersonation, I’m not an impersonator but I love to sing and I sing from the heart and that’s what this is for me capturing that emotion and giving people a show like Judy did.

Denise Nolan at Lowther Pavilion this week

"She wasn’t just a wonderful singer, she was a performer.”

Denise, who vividly remembers watching Judy Garland in the Wizard of Oz for the first time as a child says she had a natural affinity towards her growing up.

She says: “Her hang ups, insecurities, weight issues were all very similar to feelings I had but to have all that in the Hollywood set-up it was tragic.

“I haven’t watched the film yet, I think it would be hard to watch that part of her life towards the end.

"The show is all about remembering the positive times of her journey and her legacy for what it should be remembered for - the music.

"It's a real night of escapism and I adore the songs and working with the band - these are songs full of emotion and that's why I said yes again.

"The show at Lowther Pavilion will be special, lots of family and friends will be there, which makes it fun."

For tickets visit https://lowtherpavilion.co.uk