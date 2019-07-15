Lytham Festival 2019: Hollywood Proms brings lights, camera and a feast of action for one big anniversary finale

The curtain came down on the Lytham Festival's birthday spectacular in dramatic fashion on Sunday night with a night of full action and Hollywood glamour for a proper proms finale.

West End star and true show man Michael Ball performed alongside North West darling, actress Sheridan Smith,Tony Award winning star of Broadway Lea Salonga and a full company of some of the greatest talents from the stage bringing bright lights to the seaside for a musical extravaganza.

The night also paid homage to starlets of the future with the Hollywood Proms children and a very special Lytham Festival debut to young members of Blackpool's Tramshed Theatre Company who brought the final night's crowd to their feet with a showstopping number from the Greatest Showman.

This star-studded occasion, split into two acts, was a fantasy led production, bringing the big screen and even bigger vocals to the Green, transporting fans through the ages of stage and film.

There were nostalgic moments aplenty. Sheridan full of energy, radiant smiles, her northern charm, bright red hair and oozing red carpet glamour in black went into full action mode for opening number Don't Rain on My Parade from 1964 musical Funny Girl.

The picnic hamper of tunes overflowed there on out with a full feast of dazzling show tunes from Les Miserables, West Side Story, Wizard of Oz, Hairspray and Hamilton to the motion pictures numbers from Greatest Showman, Dreamgirls, Bodyguard, James Bond, A Star is Born, Lion King, just to name a few.

Lea Salonga at Lytham Festival Hollywood Proms

Musical theatre group and winners of the eighth series of Britain's Got Talent Collabro brought their unique stamp to West Side Story's Maria and Circle of Life from Lion King.

The big sing of the night was reserved for guest stars Marisha Wallace and Rachel John, of Dreamgirls stage fame with incredible performances that most definitely roared outside the arena boundaries and down the Fylde coast not only bringing attention but rightly the crowds out of their seats for “And I am Telling You”and "Listen."

Rachel's powerful, hairs on end and deeply felt rendition of Whitney Houston's "I will Always Love You" was another huge moment of the evening, wringing every last emotion.out on stage.

Another tears of joy highlight came from Olivier award winner and Hairspray actress Leanne Jones who delivered a sensational arrangement of Adele's Bond soundtrack Skyfall and was overwhelmed by the standing ovation of a very grateful crowd.

Final night of Lytham Festival 2019 - celebrating it's tenth year

And showing the Fylde too has voice, opera singer Jo Appleby was another of the night's big hitters,. The local Lancashire girl, born in Blackpool, was a delightful Mary Poppins and presented a beautiful and rousing Jerusalem as this year's big birthday bash neared its end.

Number after number, this musical medley mix-up offered a treat for all, even for those who might not usually be seen throwing their jazz hands.

Whilst this fine display of vocal acrobatics rightly deserved the reception, the talents and musicianship of the incredible Heart of England Philharmonic Orchestra cannot be ignored, who centre stage for the entire performance were faultless.

Their power and depth brought the stage and the Green alive with the sounds of music for a magical evening, ensuring this would be a smash hit night to remember for a very long time.

Michael Ball performing at Lytham Festival Hollywood Proms

A very British affair indeed, long live the Lytham Festival.