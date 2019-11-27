Multi award-winning musical Dreamgirls is coming to Blackpool Opera House in 2020

Hit musical Dreamgirls is coming to Blackpool on its first ever UK tour.

Sonia Friedman Productions has announced that the critically acclaimed production, which premiered in the West End in 2016, will come to the Opera House stage from October 27 2020.

The new production, which follows the hopes and dreams of three friends as they take on the world of musical, fame and the ruthless world of showbusiness was adapted into an Oscar winning film starring Beyoncé Knowles, Jennifer Hudson, Eddie Murphy and Jamie Foxx in 2006.

Audiences are guaranteed to be blown away by the story and music, featuring the classic songs ‘And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going’, ‘Listen’ and ‘One Night Only.’

Casting for the Dreamgirls UK tour will be announced soon.

This award winning production is directed and choreographed by Olivier and Tony Award winning Casey

Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, Mean Girls, Disney’s Aladdin and Something Rotten!), with set and costume design by Tim Hatley,.

With Book and Lyrics by Tom Eyen and Music by Henry Krieger, with additional material by Willie Reale, the original Broadway production of Dreamgirls, directed and

choreographed by Michael Bennett, opened in 1981 and subsequently won six Tony awards.

The UK Tour of Dreamgirls is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Greenleaf Productions, Fakston Productions, Rupert Gavin, Griffin Dohr, Just for Laughs

Theatricals in association with Glass Half Full Productions, 1001 Nights Productions, Eighth Sea Incorporated.

Tickets go on public sale from 10am on 28 November 2019.