Murder trial experiment coming to Blackpool

A strange new social experiment - ‘Murder Trial Live’ - will be coming to Blackpool this summer.

Attendees will decide the outcome of a mock murder trial which will take place over the course of the evening.

The event aims to test the robustness of the UK’s judicial system by analysing the outcome of 40 similar evenings held all over the country.

An in-house team of legal experts has produced a case designed to accurately reflect what a real jury is privy to in court.

The ITAE Group is seeking 150 jurors at the experiment which is taking place at an as-yet undisclosed location in Blackpool on Wednesday, August 21.

Tickets cost £55 and include a two course meal before the trial begins.

Jurors can sign up to take part at www.themurdertriallive.co.uk.