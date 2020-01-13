Nadine Coyle headlines St Patrick's Day Bongo's Bingo at Blackpool Tower

Singer, songwriter and one fifth of one of the UKs former biggest girlbands Nadine Coyle will join Blackpool audiences for a big night on the social calendar Bongo’s Bingo St Patrick’s Weekend.

The Irish singer, who most recently appeared on I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here will add an extra dose of magic across the fabled Guinness-infused shenanigans to be held at Blackpool Tower on Friday March 13.

Nadine, 34, who originally hails from Londonderry will be performing Girls Aloud classics during the show to fully rouse the crowds.

“Get ready for some amazing hands-in-the-air and singalong moments amid the bingo madness across the Paddy’s Day celebrations at the Blackpool Tower .”

Girls Aloud, comprising of Nadine, Sarah Harding, Nicola Roberts, Kimberley Walsh and Cheryl rose to fame in the early 2000s after winning reality talent show Popstars: The Rivals.

The band went on to notch up 21 UK top 10 singles and enjoyed global success before officially disbanding in 2013. Nadine moved to LA and set out on her solo career.

Bongo's Bingo returns to Blackpool

She joined the class of 2019 for the 19th series of I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here and was the seventh camp mate evicted from the jungle.

Bongo’s Bingo has enjoyed sell-out success in the resort and remains one of the most popular party events on the calendar of the Tower.

Bosses are promising ‘bigger and better things’ from the 2020 show offerings.

A spokesperson said: “It’s a true escape from reality for a few hours where life’s worries and stresses can be left at the door, a fully inclusive and immersive wild ride for all.”

The crazy live show combined with heads-down game of bingo which takes place around the UK is now also enjoying success in Dubai, Australia, Ibiza and France.

The traditional and very much loved pastime is spun on its head and turned inside out again, and whilst bingo is still the very core of the show, players are plunged into a crazy few hours of pure escapism with rave rounds, dance offs and insane prizes from fluffy pink unicorns, Henry Hoovers, mobility scooters.

Tickets go on sale from 6pm Thursday January 9 on the Bongo’s Bingo app, then any remaining tickets from www.bongosbingo.co.uk

Doors open 6pm – first game starts 8pm.