Professor Green returns to Blackpool as final line-up for Slimefest is announced

Nickelodeon bosses have revealed the final addition to this year’s sold-out Slimefest line-up as British rap artist Professor Green.

The Hackney born rapper joins the star-studded event alongside Alice Chater at the Arena at Blackpool Pleasure Beach on Saturday October 19.

They join hosts Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely and performers Diversity, Scouting for Girls, Raye, Max and Harvey, Jess Folley, New Hope Club, Kira Kosarin and Road Trip

The pair will perform at both 1pm and 6pm shows.

With two weeks to go until Blackpool gets slimey, the pair are the last acts to be confirmed.

Professor Green said “I can’t wait to get slimey in Blackpool again! I had so much fun last time so Alice and I are excited to perform for you all very soon.”

Marking his second SLIMEFEST performance, Professor Green is firmly established as one of the crossover superstars of British music, the Hackney born and raised rapper has notched up two top three albums and over 3.5 million combined sales in the UK alone.

He recently released his brand-new EP M.O.T.H with his latest single ‘Got It All’ featuring pop newcomer Alice Chater before embarking on a nationwide headline UK tour in November.

SLIMEFEST 2019 is hosted by Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely and will open in the resort on October 19 and run until the 21.

Families can visit nick.co.uk/slimefest for more information on the music and slime-filled events.