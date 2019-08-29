Redcoats show in Blackpool

Regaling audiences with seaside tales and holiday camp magic, Mikron are touring nationally with the show ‘Redcoats’.

This fun, end of the pier musical adventure from award winning Mikron Theatre Company will be coming to The Stanley Park Visitor Centre in Blackpool, on Tuesday, September 10 at 7.30pm.

Join them as they delve into holiday huts and bonny baby contests with guest appearances from Marlene Dietrich, Gracie Fields and Laurel and Hardy. No tickets required as a cash collection will be taken after the show.

Visit https://mikron.org.uk/tour-dates-detail?show=2019-09-10-stanley-park-visitor-centre&s=all&d=2019-09.