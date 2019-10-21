Slimefest UK 2019 at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Arena 'Singer songwriter Raye Pictures: Dave Nelson for Nickelodeon

Slimefest UK 2019 at Blackpool Pleasure Beach slime, music and mayhem

Youngsters enjoyed a final splattering of fun and slime with the grand finale of Nickelodeon’s Slimefest 2019 in Blackpool.

Another sell-out success, pop band Scouting for Girls closed the three-day family event which also saw Kira Kosarin, Raye, Professor Green and Diversity headline.

Slimefest UK 2019 at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Arena 'Roadtrip, Pictures: Dave Nelson for Nickelodeon

1. Roadtrip

Slimefest UK 2019 at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Arena 'Diversity, Pictures: Dave Nelson for Nickelodeon

2. Jordan Banjo, Perri Kiely and Ashley Banjo

Slimefest UK 2019 at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Arena 'Danielle Lloyd, Pictures: Dave Nelson for Nickelodeon

3. Danielle Lloyd

Slimefest UK 2019 at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Arena 'Boyband Roadtrip, Pictures: Dave Nelson for Nickelodeon

4. Roadtrip

