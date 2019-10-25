Sneak peek at Priscilla Queen of the Desert from backstage at the Opera House

From the glitz of the glamour of the ballroom as the winner of Strictly Come Dancing Joe McFadden was quite well prepared for the added sparkle his role as Mitzi (Tick) in Priscilla Queen of the Desert would bring.
As the touring production journeyed on the bus to Blackpool this week, Joe and co-star Nick Hayes were excited to show off their collection of glamorous frocks from behind the scenes at the Opera House, where the show runs until Saturday October 26.