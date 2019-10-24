After a highly acclaimed and previously sold-out tour in 2018, Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em is back and will tour the UK in 2020, including performances at Blackpool Grand Theatre from April 21-25 next year.

Joe Pasquale returns as the lovable but accident-prone Frank Spencer in the stage production of the classic 1970s TV comedy, Some Mothers Do ‘Ave

‘Em.

Sarah Earnshaw is returning as his long-suffering wife Betty and Susie Blake his disapproving mother-in-law, Mrs Fisher.

The stage adaptation is by Guy Unsworth, based on the original TV series by Raymond Allen.

Guy Unsworth will also be directing.

To book tickets for Some Mothers Do ‘Ave’ Em at Blackpool Grand Theatre, call the box office on 01253 290190.