Strictly Come Dancing professionals waltz into Blackpool for Winter Gardens show

The Strictly Come Dancing professionals will waltz into Blackpool next week with their greatest show stopping performances from the award winning show.

Fans of the BBC One favourite will get the chance to see 10 of their favourite dancers live on stage at the Winter Gardens next week for the 2019 Strictly Come Dancing - The Professionals UK Tour.

The exciting line-up of magnificent dancers and Strictly TV favourites performing on the tour are: 2017 Strictly champion Katya Jones; 2017 semi-finalist AJ Pritchard; three-time Strictly finalist Giovanni Pernice; 2016 Strictly finalist Oti Mabuse; Australian Open Champion and 2018 finalist Dianne Buswell; Professional World Mambo Champion and former Strictly finalist Karen Clifton; Two-time Ballroom and Latin World Champion Nadiya Bychkova; undefeated four-time British National Champion Neil Jones; 2014 Strictly winner Pasha Kovalev and 2017 Strictly finalist Gorka Marquez.

The cast of multi award-winning world-class dancers have been wowing audiences on their 35 date tour with a stunning programme of Ballroom and Latin routines in exquisite costumes, with all the glitz, glamour, sequins and sparkle of the TV show.

Show director Jason Gilkison couldn’t be looking forward to it more, he said: "‘It’s so exciting to have the Pros going out on their own tour.

‘When we sat down to talk about what it would be, we really wanted these amazing dancers to show what they do best.

"They're all incredible choreographers and teachers – we see that on the TV show – but, first and foremost, they’re the best dancers in the world.

"In fact, many of them have been World Champions so this is their chance to show everybody what they can do.

"This tour is like the'rebellious little sister' of the main show – even the Strictly band has had a makeover The Pros will be showing their Strictly fans numbers that have never been seen before and a few of their favourite group routines from past seasons.

"We'll also get to know the Pros just a little bit better as they chat to the audience about their professional lives.

This spectacular extravaganza will cover more than 25 separate dance routines, each one performed to a live band.

For Pasha Kovalev, 39, this tour will be extra-special, he says, because it will be the last time he dances with his fellow professionals having recently announced his retirement from Strictly.

‘After scoring 93 perfect tens, reaching four finals and lifting one Glitterball with Caroline Flack, it’s time for me to find a new challenge.

I’ve decided that 2018 was my final season on Strictly. I’ve had eight fantastic years, full of wonderful memories.’

‘I want audiences to leave the show charged with positive energy, an experience that has taken them out of their everyday lives and transported them into the beautiful world of ballroom dancing.

‘I love touring,’ says Giovanni Pernice, 28. ‘It’s always such good fun. And I also love meeting the fans in the flesh and dancing for so many people. It’s a completely different experience from doing the TV show.

"When you’re in a theatre, you can see the faces of the audience out front. That gives you a real buzz.’

Strictly Come Dancing – The Professionals UK Tour comes to Winter Gardens on Wednesday May 15.

For tickets: strictlytheprofessionals.com or visit www.wintergardens.co.uk

