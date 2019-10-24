Trick or Treat: All you need to know about the award winning Blackpool based Halloween thriller

Crime thriller Trick or Treat which stars Lancashire-born brothers Craig Kelly and Dean Lennox Kelly receives it's UK premiere in Blackpool this weekend.

Here's a few more facts about the Blackpool gangster film.....

Kris Marshall and Dean Lennox Kelly in Trick and Treat Pictures: Jack Ladenburg

Shooting on the film took place over 23 days in the resort in October and November 2017. The final edit was completed in May 2019.

A number of well-known locations are featured from the Blackpool Tower, to the piers and Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

Filming had to be abandoned for one whole day due to gale force winds.

Trick or Treat features a cast of well-known British actors including Kris Marshall (Love Actually), Jason Flemyng (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels) and Frances Barber (GOAL!). The film also stars Shaun Parkes (Human Traffic), Hugo Speer (The Full Monty), Jamie Sives (Game of Thrones) and Maimie McCoy (The Libertine).

The film made it's world premiere at the Marbella Film Festival scooping three awards including Best Feature Film, Best Actress for Frances Barber and Best Supporting Actor for Kris Marshall.

Trick or Treat is the first feature written and produced by Geraint Anderson AKA ‘Cityboy’, a former-stockbroker-turned-author, and was partly inspired by the struggles of middle-age and its impact on mental health.

Taking place over the course of a single psychedelic Halloween night in ghostly Blackpool, the film sees depressed Greg Kielty’s life get turned upside down when his estranged brother Dan turns up, claiming to have drunkenly run someone over. But has Dan just murdered a gangster's son? Or maybe there's an even more sinister explanation.

The Blackpool premiere at Blackpool Odeon Cinema also features a special Q&A with the cast for tickets trickortreattickets.evolutionaryfilms.com

The film is released in Lancashire cinemas Blackpool, Cleveleys, Preston and Southport on October 25 by Evolutionary Films.

Follow Trick or Treat trickortreatthemovie.com on Twitter @trickortreatuk

