Oscar winning love story Ghost the Musical returns to the Opera House Blackpool in a new production this summer.

Cast members have yet to be announced for the latest production, which joins a programme of shows at the Winter Gardens in 2020, including Grease, Footloose and the UK’s first tour of Dreamgirls. Ghost the Musical is based on the Paramount Pictures film written by Bruce Joel Rubin and opens at the Opera House on Tuesday, August 25 for five nights.

Ghost the Musical returns to the Opera House Copyright: other.

The movie version of Ghost has proven to be one of cinema’s biggest all-time hits. Tickets for the performances are now on sale. Tickets from £24, visit www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/whats-on/ghost-the-musical.