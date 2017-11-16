How to make Gino D'Acampo's zabaione with limoncello and strawberries

A sweet and cooling pud.

"Zabaione is an old Venetian dessert traditionally made with Marsala wine, but here I've given it a southern-Italian twist by using limoncello," says Gino.

Gino D'Acampo

"It's made from Amalfi lemons, which are famous for their wonderful sweet flavour and fragrance and exceptionally large size. Raspberries are equally delicious with this dessert."

Your guests will be impressed.

Ingredients:

(Serves 6)

200g ripe strawberries, hulled and sliced

140ml limoncello (lemon-flavoured liqueur)

80g caster sugar

6 egg yolks

Grated zest of 1 unwaxed lemon, plus extra for decoration

120ml double cream

Method:

1. Put the strawberries in a medium bowl with four tablespoons of the limoncello and two tablespoons of the sugar. Stir and set aside at room temperature for an hour, stirring every 10 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, place the egg yolks in a heatproof bowl (preferably stainless steel) with the lemon zest and remaining sugar. Whisk using a balloon whisk until pale and creamy.

3. Set the bowl over a pan of very gently simmering water. The base of the bowl should not touch the water. Add the remaining limoncello and whisk constantly until the mixture foams and thickens. This should take about five minutes; remember, the mixture will thicken further as it cools.

4. Fill a slightly larger bowl with iced water and set the bowl with the zabaione mixture inside it. Leave to cool completely, stirring occasionally (it should take about 25 minutes).

5. Put the cream in a medium bowl and whip until thick enough to form peaks. Gently fold a quarter of the cream into the cooled zabaione, then the remainder.

6. To serve, divide the strawberries and their juices among six dessert glasses and top with a large dollop of zabaione. Sprinkle over some grated lemon zest. Serve immediately.

Gino's Italy Coastal Escape: A taste Of Italy From The Aeolian Islands To Elba, by Gino D'Acampo, is published by Hodder & Stoughton, priced £20. Available now.