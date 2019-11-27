Jinkx Monsoon and Major Scales on tour again and coming to Manchester

Drag performer, actor, comedian and singer and winner of the fifth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Jinkx Monsoon is coming to the UK.

American Jerick Hoffer, better known by drag persona Jinkx will be stepping out on stage with musical partner Major Scales for the first time in 45 years.

The long-endured cabaret duo will come together for one final reunion upon the stage with a date at the Home Theatre in Manchester on May 1 and 2 1st 2020 for their ‘They’re together again, again! tour.’

The duo are promising spectacular masterpiece of music, comedy and hilarious antics.

Since winning Season Five of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Jinkx Monsoon has gained a global fan base and toured the world performing her original cabaret shows.

A spokesman for the show said: “With an incredible singing voice, perfectly British sense of humour and more creativity and style than most performers out there, Jinkx Monsoon continues to impress audiences across the entire globe with her shows.

“And having Major Scales as her collaborative musical partner constantly provides new and thrilling theatrical treats for us all.”

Their tour begins on April 8 2020 at London, The Leicester Square Theatre.

The duo have released two albums: The Inevitable Album and The Ginger Snapped.

Jinkx Monsoon has returned to RuPaul’s Drag Race regularly to appear on the show with other winners and as part of competitions, as well as appearing with other contestants from

RuPaul’s Drag Race in the yearly RuPaul Drag Con events that are hosted across the world.

On screen, Jinkx has appeared in an episode of Blue Bloods and joined the cast of Wes Hurley’s hit comedy series Capitol Hill.

Major Scales is the evil twin of Richard Andriessen, a musician, writer and performer based in Seattle.

He has written everything from award-winning New York shows on the east coast to music for amateur adult films on the west.

Tickets from £23. www.homemcr.org/theatre / 0161 200 1500

www.jinkxmonsoon.com