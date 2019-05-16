Kate Bush tribute act heads to Preston Guild Hall

A tribute to the music of Kate Bush is heading to Preston Guild Hall in July.

Cloudbusting has been championed on BBC One as one of the most authentic tributes in the world to the top selling artist.

“There can only be one Kate Bush,” said vocalist Mandy Watson.

“When you sing her music the characters in the songs take over - they are what you become, not Kate. We’re just fans, amazed at this opportunity to perform this music we love so much.”

Many of Kate’s original collaborators from stage and studio have been inspired to join the band on stage, including bass player Del Palmer, drummer Preston Heyman and dancer Stewart Avon Arnold.

Cloudbusting will perform at Preston Guild Hall on Saturday, July 27.

Call 01772 804444 for tickets.