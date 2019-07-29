Martin Kemp from Spandau Ballet to hit the decks for an 80s party

Spandau Ballet and tv heart throb Martin Kemp will transport music fans ‘Back To The 80s’ from the decks of Manchester Academy.

Following a string of sold-out shows around the country , the actor will be in the north west for the special DJ set on Saturday October 12.

Speaking about his current Back To The 80s tour, Martin said: “It’s amazing! People absolutely lose themselves, singing to every word, It’s the most euphoric atmosphere I have ever been in, in my life”

Spandau Ballet had a long and successful career selling 25 million records and 23 hit singles worldwide.

Martin was bass player and backing vocalist in the band and also played Steve Owen in Eastenders.

He has also appeared in a number of TV shows ,finishing third in the summer series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2012 and last year on Channel 4`s Celebrity Island With Bear Grylls last year.