Menopause the musical tour comes to Preston

Menopause the Musical is heading out on another UK wide tour.

This show is packed full of one-liners about night sweats, hot flushes and memory loss and is backed by an instantly recognisable soundtrack of innuendo-laden versions of 60s, 70s and 80s pop classics.

An all-singing, all-dancing comedy set in a department store, where four women with seemingly nothing in common, meet by chance and make fun of their woeful lives experiencing ‘The Change’.

Menopause the Musical stars Cheryl Fergison (EastEnders), Maureen Nolan (The Nolans), Rebecca Wheatley (Casualty) and Katherine Lynch (RTE’s Wagons Den).

Tickets for the show at Preston Guild Hall on Saturday (May 4) are priced from £32.

Call the box office on 01772 804444.