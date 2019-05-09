‘Mock the week’ star heads to Preston Guild

Star of ‘Mock the Week’ Stewart Francis embarks on a new show, in this, his last tour ever.

The Canadian one-liner king has announced his farewell comedy tour, aptly named ‘Into The Punset’, and will be heading to Preston Guild Hall on May 23.

Francis has made waves in the comedy industry, making multiple appearances on ‘Mock the Week’, ‘Live at the Apollo’, and ‘QI’.

He also won Dave’s Funniest Joke Of The Fringe in 2012, with the one-liner ‘You know who really gives kids a bad name? Posh and Becks’, also coming in with the eighth funniest; ‘I saw a documentary on how ships are kept together. Riveting!’

Tickets for Stewart Francis’ show on May 23 can be bought via www.prestonguildhall.co.uk or through the Box Office by calling 01772 804444.