Preston band Evil Blizzard launch new album at Blitz

The odd boys that form Preston's very own Evil Blizzard have been very busy.

They put in a brief appearance in the studio to produce their third album, The Worst Show on Earth. And they followed this up by launching their very own record label - Crackedankles Records. First review from influential magazine and website Louder Than War has called it the 'album of the year - definitely'.

Heavy, grinding and yet commercially viable, this new album sees the band truly shake off the ‘gimmick’ tag of the past and stride forward into new musical dimensions. Yes; there’s still 4 basses. But also, piano, cello, samples and a general disregard for the basic concept of a ‘pop song’ with two tracks hitting the 10-minute mark.

The Worst Show on Earth is available through Cargo distribution worldwide and has a limited edition of 500 copies on premium weight blood splattered vinyl, and it should be noted their last album sold out of its initial pressing in under 90 minutes. It is also available via download and CD.

And to launch the album, the Bliz boys are performing a special show at Blitz in Preston on Saturday, June 9. Doors open at 8pm and the first 200 in get a free raffle ticket which wins them a random present - ranging from a signed album to an Evil Blizzard ironing board or welcome mat.

Tickets available from Action Records and Seetickets.com