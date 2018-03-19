Thom Yorke heading to Manchester after announcing new solo tour

The Radiohead frontman has included the north west as part of only three UK appearances this year.

He will also play Edinburgh and London but the Manchester gig is set for June 10 at the Palace Theatre.

The tour consists of a string of live performances, comprised of Yorke’s solo material from albums The Eraser, AMOK and Tomorrow's Modern Boxes.

The shows are to feature collaborator Nigel Godrich and will include real-time visuals from artist Tarik Barri.

The full date list is below, and tickets are on sale on Friday March 23.

May

28 Teatro Verdi, Florence, Italy

29 Fabrique Milano, Milan, Italy

30 Halle 622, Zurich, Switzerland

June

1 Tempodrom, Berlin, Germany

3 Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, Belgium

4 Royal Theatre Carré, Amsterdam, Netherlands

7 Usher Hall, Edinburgh, United Kingdom

8 Roundhouse, London, United Kingdom

10 Palace Theatre, Manchester, United Kingdom

12 L’Olympia, Paris, France

13 Le Transbordeur, Lyon, France

16 Fira de Barcelona – Sonar Festival, Barcelona, Spain