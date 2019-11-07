New season at Blackpool Grand

Blackpool Grand Theatre’s new season features some of the greatest live and tribute music shows currently touring the UK.

Ruth Eastwood, chief executive of Blackpool’s Grand, said: “My own anticipation is around The Red Hot Chilli Pipers. Expect Bagpipes with attitude, drums with a Scottish accent and a show that carries its own health warning!”

The music line-up for 2020 at Blackpool’s Grand includes A Country Night in Nashville, Joe Brown in concert, The Illegal Eagles, Sing-a-long-a Bohemian Rhapsody, Midge Ure, Seven Drunken Nights, Lostin Music, The Bon Jovi Experience, Johnny Cash roadshow and more.

To book tickets call the Box Office on 01253 290 190 or visit blackpoolgrand.co.uk and book tickets online.