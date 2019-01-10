One-off Preston special: Euro-dance trio Cascada are special guests at Bongo's Bingo in February

After the spectacular NYE party which saw out 2018 in fine style with Blazin’ Squad, the ground-breaking show Bongo's Bingo returns to the stunning Guild Hall with a huge date to savour in February as 2019 starts with a huge bang – and with some very special guests.

Bongo’s Bingo favourites Cascada are the super slick and uplifting Euro-dance trio who have stadiums and festivals rocking everywhere they go. Since the release of their first album almost ten years ago, Cascada have a catalogue of world-wide successes including Every Time We Touch, Miracle, Evacuate The Dancefloor, San Francisco, Summer Of Loveand The Rhythm Of The Night.

They are in Preston for a special one-off show on Friday, February 22.

After this, the next Bongo's Bingo show is Friday, March 15. Check back here for news on who will be appearing.

Tickets are on sale now at www.bongosbingo.co.uk