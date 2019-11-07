Play at The Palace in Longridge

On the evening of Friday November 8 at The Palace Cinema Longridge, the play ‘Far More Grace Than Me’ is to be performed telling the story of Nell Bamber who falls in love with World War One soldier Fred Poynton DCM.

The play brings home the impact of war on the quiet Lancashire villages and towns.

The play is written and narrated by local lyrical poet William Michael Neary.

Vocalist Evie Rapson will be accompanied by accomplished musicians Tom Gill and Andrew J J Hall.

The play is a tapestry of true events along with fictional makings.

Doors open at 7pm, to start at 7.30pm.

For tickets call The Palace telephone: 01772 956375.