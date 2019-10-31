Poppy exhibition at Garstang library

Have a look at the paintings made by the participants in the fun arts session held at Garstang ibrary to celebrate Remembrance Day.

They are a group of people who meet on Thursday mornings at the library with the aim to have fun creating and painting.

It’s an opportunity for people to meet, chat about anything, unwind and experiment with paint and use various items to make marks and pictures.

It’s open to everyone, even those who at school felt they couldn’t paint.

The group like to encourage each other and is open to people living with dementia, or those who just want to paint .

The Reminisce poppy exhibition is on November 4 from 9am-5pm.

Free entry.