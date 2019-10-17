Psycho thriller performance at Blackpool Grand

Dangerous Obsession by NJ Crisp will be performed at Blackpool’s Grand Theatre from November 12-16.

It’s a sunny afternoon in the Home Counties… Sally Driscoll is watering her plants in the conservatory of her luxurious home after an afternoon sunbathing. A peaceful scene – until a bespectacled, suited man suddenly appears at the door. John Barrett is not selling double glazing… it becomes clear that he is there looking for someone to take the blame for his wife’s accident. Dangerously obsessed and determined to seek retribution, Barrett strips away the conflicting secrets of the Driscoll’s apparently perfect lives, until his twisted revenge climaxes in the devastating conclusion of this compulsive psycho-thriller. Call 01253 290190.