Review: Amelie at Manchester Opera House starring Audrey Brisson and Strictly Come Dancing's Danny Mac

If you dare not dream and do not possess the gift of imagination, then Amelie is probably not for you.

This magical production, derived from the five-times nominated film of the same name is a full course tasting menu rather than an instantly gratifying burger.

You have to savour the whimsy and humour, its music set to the beating heart of the emotional journey, as you follow the story of Amelie - the lost and lonely grown-up small-town child amongst the crowds of Paris.

Beautifully portrayed by the multi-talented Audrey Brisson, Amelie touches the lives if everyone around her as she starts to take risks to find her happy place, her real battle breaking down the self-protective walls of a loveless childhood to connect a possible new love (played by Strictly Come Dancing's Danny Mac)

If you've seen the film, you'll know the story, and this production is equally episodic and ambiguous - it does not behave to the set parameters of your standard musical.

The script itself is full - if you concentrate - of unexpectedly wicked humour and wise one-liners which put you on the back foot amid the quirky peculiarities of the Princess Diana and Elvis scenes.

You float through the story, rather than are guided, the whimsy rather truer to life than the majority of musical journey with their formulaic structure.

The cast astonish in their talent for acting and for music, these are not easy parts to play and the stage play is unashamedly physical.

Audrey does a lot of climbing and floating.

A lovely production and one which you will leave with a smile.

Background

The original film, Le Fabuleux Destin D’Amélie Poulain, was released in 2001, starring Audrey Tautou and Matthieu Kassovitz.

Taking over $33 million in a limited theatrical release, it is to date the highest-grossing French-language film released in the United States, and one of the biggest international successes for a French film. Amélie won Best Film at the European Film Awards, four César Awards in 2002 (including Best Film and Best Director), two BAFTA Awards (including Best Original Screenplay), and was nominated for five Academy Awards, including best foreign language film.